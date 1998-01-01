Downloads Archive for AVR and SAM MCUs/MPUs
Atmel Studio 7 IDE Archives
Gallery Extension Information Archive
To submit your extension to the Atmel Gallery, you'll need an integration with the Atmel Studio platform. The Atmel Studio Extension Developer's Kit (XDK) can assist you with the integration.
Atmel Studio 6.2 Archives
Atmel Studio 6.2 IDE Archives
Atmel USB Driver Installer 7.0.888 - Latest USB drivers
SHA1: 2df03a27e46602a381ddc372d48a8a5f409de515
|Web Installer – with .NET
|Installer
|Release Notes/Readme
|Atmel Studio v6.2.1563
|Atmel Studio v6.2.1563
|Atmel Studio v6.2 sp2
|Atmel Studio v6.2.1548
|Atmel Studio v6.2.1548
|Atmel Studio v6.2 sp2
|Atmel Studio v6.2.1502
|Atmel Studio v6.2.1502
|Atmel Studio v6.2 sp1
|Atmel Studio v6.2.1153
|Atmel Studio v6.2.1153
|Atmel Studio v6.2
Atmel Studio 6.2 Part Pack Archives
Atmel Studio 6.1 Archives
|Installer – Full
|Installer
|Release Notes/Readme
|Atmel Studio v6.1.2674
|Atmel Studio v6.1.2674
|Atmel Studio v6.1 (1.1)
|Atmel Studio v6.1.2562
|Atmel Studio v6.1.2562
|Atmel Studio v6.1
Atmel Studio 6.0 Archives
Atmel Studio 6.0 IDE Archives
Atmel Studio 6.0 Part Pack Archives
AVR Studio 5.1
AVR Studio 5.0
AVR Studio 5.0 Device Support Pack
AVR Studio 4.19
AVR Studio 4.18
AVR Studio 4.17
AVR Studio 4.16
|Release Notes/Readme
|AVR Studio v4.16.SP1.638
|AVR Studio v4.16.SP1
|AVR Studio v4.16.628
|AVR Studio v4.16.SP1
AVR Studio 4.15
AVR Studio 4.14
AVR Studio 4.13
AVR LCD Visualizer
AVR32 Studio 2.6
|Linux
|Windows
|Release Notes/Readme
|AVR32 Studio v2.6
|AVR32 Studio v2.6
|AVR32 Studio v2.6
|AVR32 Studio v2.6(X86_64)
|AVR32 Studio 2.6 (Installer)
|AVR32 Studio v2.6
AVR32 Studio 2.5
AVR and ARM Toolchains
AVR
ARM
|Windows Installer
|MAC OS X 64-bit
|Linux 64-bit
|Release Notes/Readme
|ARM GNU Toolchain 5.3.1
|ARM GNU Toolchain 5.3.1
Toolchain Archive Header Files
Toolchain Source Code
|AVR 32-bit v3.4.0 Source Code
|AVR 8-bit v3.3.2 Source Code
|AVR 32-bit v3.3.2 Source Code
|AVR 8-bit & 32-bit v3.2.3 Source Code
|AVR32 GNU Toolchain 2.4.2 - Linux Source Code
AVR32 GNU Toolchain
Advanced Software Framework (ASF)
