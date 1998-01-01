Microchip logo
  • All
  • Products
  • Documents
  • Applications Notes
Menu
×
Home
/
MPLAB
/
SAM & AVR Supported Tools
/
Downloads Archive

Downloads Archive for AVR and SAM MCUs/MPUs

Atmel Studio 7 IDE Archives

Gallery Extension Information Archive

To submit your extension to the Atmel Gallery, you'll need an integration with the Atmel Studio platform. The Atmel Studio Extension Developer's Kit (XDK) can assist you with the integration.

Atmel Studio 6.2 Archives

Atmel Studio 6.1 Archives

Atmel Studio 6.0 Archives

AVR Studio 5.1

AVR Studio 5.0

Installer - Full
AVR Studio v5.0.1163

AVR Studio 5.0 Device Support Pack

AVR Studio 4.19

AVR Studio 4.18

AVR Studio 4.17

AVR Studio 4.16

AVR Studio 4.15

AVR Studio 4.14

AVR Studio 4.13

AVR LCD Visualizer

AVR32 Studio 2.6

AVR32 Studio 2.5

AVR and ARM Toolchains

Advanced Software Framework (ASF)

If you are using Firefox as your browser, please right-click the links below and select "Save Link As..." to download the content.